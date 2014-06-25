* Each firm plans a 299-MW gas-fired peaking plant

* Planning applications expected by Q1, 2015

LONDON, June 25 Two firms are expected to submit planning applications for two separate 299-megawatt gas-fired peaking plants in Britain next year, UK's Planning Inspectorate showed on its website.

Gas-fired peaking plants provide backup to other sources of power, such as wind energy generation, which can be intermittent.

Abergelli Power Limited is expected to submit an application for a plant near Swansea in Wales while Millbrook Power Limited is expected to file one for a plant in Bedfordshire, England.

Both applications are expected in the first quarter of next year. Britain's Planning Inspectorate then has 28 days to decide whether or not to accept the applications.

The moves come at a time when many gas-fired power stations are being mothballed because coal has become more profitable to burn for electricity generation than gas.

Two of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, Centrica and SSE, are among those who have idled gas plants in the past couple of years.

However, Britain is increasing its share of renewables in the energy mix and peaking gas-fired plants is one way to ensure stable generation.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)