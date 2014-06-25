* Each firm plans a 299-MW gas-fired peaking plant
* Planning applications expected by Q1, 2015
LONDON, June 25 Two firms are expected to submit
planning applications for two separate 299-megawatt gas-fired
peaking plants in Britain next year, UK's Planning Inspectorate
showed on its website.
Gas-fired peaking plants provide backup to other sources of
power, such as wind energy generation, which can be
intermittent.
Abergelli Power Limited is expected to submit an application
for a plant near Swansea in Wales while Millbrook Power Limited
is expected to file one for a plant in Bedfordshire, England.
Both applications are expected in the first quarter of next
year. Britain's Planning Inspectorate then has 28 days to decide
whether or not to accept the applications.
The moves come at a time when many gas-fired power stations
are being mothballed because coal has become more profitable to
burn for electricity generation than gas.
Two of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, Centrica
and SSE, are among those who have idled gas plants in
the past couple of years.
However, Britain is increasing its share of renewables in
the energy mix and peaking gas-fired plants is one way to ensure
stable generation.
