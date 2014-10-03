* Statoil to supply 500,000 therms a day
* Six-year deal starts on Oct. 1, 2015
(Updates with background on EU gas supplies)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Oct 3 British utility SSE has
signed a six-year gas supply deal with Norway's Statoil
for 500,000 therms (1.4 million cubic metres) of gas a day, SSE
said on Friday.
The contract, which will start on Oct. 1, 2015, amounts to
around 6 percent of SSE's average daily gas demand, the company
said in a statement.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but SSE said it will
secure gas for the company at "prevailing market prices and
conditions".
Statoil sells three-quarters of its gas at spot prices,
Statoil's head of gas sales and trading told Reuters in an
interview in August.
Statoil is Europe's second-biggest gas supplier behind
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom, but its importance
has grown since the Ukraine crisis increased the risk of a
disruption to Russian gas flows via Ukraine.
Russia supplies around a third of Europe's gas needs and
typically around half of this is transported via Ukraine.
Since September, Gazprom has sent less-than-requested
deliveries to Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary after the
European Union began sending gas to Ukraine.
The European Commission hopes to broker a deal to resolve
the standoff after progress was made at a meeting between
Ukraine, Russia and Europe's energy ministers at the end of
September.
Britain imports around 15 percent of its gas demand from
continental Europe, and a large portion of this volume will have
originally been imported from Russia.
Europe's utilities are increasing looking for long-term
deals to protect them from any supply disruptions or price
shocks in the gas market.
Britain's biggest utility Centrica will this month
begin receiving gas from Gazprom under a deal signed in 2012 to
import 2.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas over a period of
three years.
Statoil also has a deal, signed in 2011, with Centrica to
supply 5 bcm of gas a year from 2015 to 2025.
(Aditional reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William
Hardy and David Evans)