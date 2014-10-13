LONDON Oct 13 Britain's Rough gas storage facility began an unplanned injection outage on Friday morning which could last up to two weeks, operator Centrica said in a statement.

It will reduce injection capacity by 9 million cubic meters a day, Centrica said.

The outage began at 1025 GMT on Friday and could last for up to two weeks, it added. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)