LONDON Nov 20 Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal is offline in an unplanned outage, operator Centrica said on Thursday.

The terminal has a typical production capacity of 8.4 million cubic metres but this has been reduced to zero, the company said.

Centrica said the cause of the outage, which began at 0949 GMT on Thursday, was under investigation. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)