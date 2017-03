Jan 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South terminal dropped to zero shortly after 0600 GMT, according to real-time flow data on the National Grid website.

Imports into the terminal reached highs of 6 million cubic metres/day shortly before the drop, data showed.

It was not immediately clear if there were problems with Centrica's offshore South Morecambe gasfield in the Irish Sea, which supplies the terminal.

No outage information was immediately available on the Centrica website. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)