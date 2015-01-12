(Adds resumption of deliveries)

LONDON Jan 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow south terminal have resumed after they dropped to zero earlier this morning due to a technical fault, data on the National Grid website showed.

Flows into the terminal dropped to zero shortly after 0600 GMT. A spokesman at operator Centrica told Reuters there was a technical fault at the Barrow north and south terminals overnight.

Flows into the south terminal had reached more than 4 million cubic metres/day by 1400 GMT, National Grid data showed.

Centrica Energy operates the Barrow gas terminals in Cumbria, which account for around 8 percent of Britain's gas supply.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)