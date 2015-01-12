(Adds resumption of deliveries)
LONDON Jan 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's
Barrow south terminal have resumed after they dropped to zero
earlier this morning due to a technical fault, data on the
National Grid website showed.
Flows into the terminal dropped to zero shortly after 0600
GMT. A spokesman at operator Centrica told Reuters there
was a technical fault at the Barrow north and south terminals
overnight.
Flows into the south terminal had reached more than 4
million cubic metres/day by 1400 GMT, National Grid data showed.
Centrica Energy operates the Barrow gas terminals in
Cumbria, which account for around 8 percent of Britain's gas
supply.
