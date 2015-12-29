(Updates prices, adds quotes and background)
Dec 29 British wholesale gas prices snapped a
months-long bearish spell on Tuesday with week-ahead prices
jumping 13 percent on forecasts for colder temperatures that
should bolster demand for the heating fuel.
The most traded gas contracts rose by between seven and 13
percent from pre-Christmas holiday levels despite a current glut
of gas and low demand.
Day-ahead gas for Wednesday delivery was up 7.26
percent or 2.26 pence to 33.40 pence per therm at 1249 GMT,
while gas for working days next week jumped 13.19 percent to
34.75 p/therm.
"[The forecast provides] a very different picture to what we
were seeing before Christmas," a trader at a top European
utility said, referring to mild outlooks which weighed on
prices.
Local distribution zone consumption forecasts for next week
are seen up by 30-40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day compared
with pre-Christmas levels, according to analysts at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon.
Britain's Met Office stopped short of predicting a chilly
January, however.
"Overall, temperatures are likely to be in the near to just
above average category, although there remains a low probability
of a more prolonged spell of colder weather," the Met Office
said.
The price rebound could partly be due to an overdone
pre-Christmas selloff, one analyst said.
A trader said the price moves were too big to ignore even if
the fundamentals did not explain the gains.
Britain's gas network was oversupplied by around 8 mcm/day,
National Grid data showed.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline, Norway's main export
route to Britain, were at 60 mcm versus 35 mcm/day during the
Christmas break.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was up 0.43 euros at 14.85 euros per megawatt hour.
In Europe's carbon market, the benchmark EU Allowance (EUA)
were down 0.03 euros at 8.35 euros a tonne.
