* Within-day prices ease to 32.50 pence/therm

* Gas system oversupplied by 11 mcm/day

Dec 30 British within-day gas prices fell on an oversupplied system, while day-ahead edged higher on a colder weather outlook expected to increase the demand.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.5 pence to 32.50 pence per therm by around 0930 GMT, while day-ahead contract gained 0.15 pence to 32.90 pence/therm.

Britain's gas network was oversupplied by 11 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, with demand forecast at 236 mcm and supply at 247 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Nominations showed supplies from the UK's continental shelf to be at around 140 mcm/day and supplies from liquefied natural gas terminals at around 27 mcm/day, unchanged from the previous day.

Imports from Norway rose slightly, with flows through the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, running at around 60 mcm/day.

Three LNG cargoes were confirmed to arrive to Britain around New Year's Eve.

Wind power output is expected to peak to over 7 gigawatt (GW) on Wednesday compared with almost 9 GW of installed capacity, reducing the need for gas to generate power.

While windy weather was forecast to continue on Thursday and Friday, maximum temperatures in the southeast of England were forecast to fall to 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday from a maximum of 13 degrees on Wednesday, Britain's Met Office said.

Overall temperatures in January are expected to be around average, with a low probability of a more prolonged spell of colder weather, it added.

As a result of colder weather, there will be a need to withdraw gas from storage, which is relatively well filled, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Britain's biggest underground gas storage, Rough, was 300 mcm below last year's levels, but in line with 2012, the analysts added.

Further along the curve, the contract for gas delivery next-quarter, was trading at 34.10 pence/therm, 0.4 pence down.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub fell 0.4 euro to 15.00 euro/MWh.

In the European carbon market, front-year allowances eased 0.07 euro to 8.27 euro a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by William Hardy)