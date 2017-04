Jan 6 Gas flows at Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal restarted on Wednesday morning after dropping to zero on the previous day after a compressor failure, operator Centrica said.

The outage, which started at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, ended at 0617 GMT on Wednesday, it added.

Flows were running at a rate of about 3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by around 0710 GMT, data from National Grid showed. Maximum capacity is 7.7 mcm per day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by David Goodman)