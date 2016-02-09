* Gas system oversupplied by 14 mcm
* Flows restart to Shell's terminal at St Fergus
Feb 9 British within-day gas prices were little
changed on Tuesday as rising supply from LNG terminals left the
system oversupplied, while day-ahead prices firmed on a colder
weather outlook.
Gas for immediate delivery inched up 0.05 pence
to 29.50 pence per therm, while day-ahead contract
gained 0.35 pence or 1.2 percent to 29.70 pence/therm.
Britain's gas system was oversupplied by 14 million cubic
metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 314 mcm, above the
seasonal norm of 288 mcm, while supply was 328 mcm, National
Grid data showed.
Flows into the St Fergus Shell terminal were restarted on
Monday evening after maintenance at the Norwegian entry to the
SEGAL pipeline ended.
France's Total will deliver gas to St Fergus from
its newly started Laggan-Tormore gas condensate fields off the
Shetland Islands.
"We do not expect much volume in the coming week, though
there could be intermittent spikes into St Fergus TOM
(terminal)," gas market analysts at Thomson Reuters said.
"LNG sendout is a key driver today," they said.
Deliveries from Britain's LNG terminals are nominated at 55
mcm for Tuesday, indicating more tanker arrivals in the future,
after a new cargo to South Hook was confirmed for Feb. 16.
Meanwhile, day-ahead prices were lifted by expectations for
demand to rise, as temperatures are predicted to drop below
seasonal norms, traders said.
Further along the curve, gas for March was
trading up 0.45 pence or 1.6 percent at 29.35 pence per therm.
Contract for gas delivery next-season, was at
28.10 pence/therm, 0.51 pence or 1.9 percent up.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
rose 0.2 euro/MWh or 1.6 percent, at 12.45 euro/MWh.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
eased 0.02 euro to 5.23 euro a tonne.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)