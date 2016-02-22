* Gas system oversupplied by 30 mcm

Feb 22 British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday on an expected increase in gas demand for power generation and heating as temperatures were set to fall this week.

Gas for immediate delivery rose 0.5 pence, or 1.7 percent, to 29.40 pence per therm by around 0930 GMT, while the day-ahead contract gained 1.1 pence, or 3.8 percent, to 30.00 pence/therm.

"The National Balancing Point (British gas market) has opened higher despite a significantly long system, mainly on the back of a drop in temperature forecasts for the rest of this week and carrying on into March," a UK-based trader said.

Gas demand was forecast to be around 276 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday and supplies at around 306 mcm/day, leaving the system oversupplied by 30 mcm, National Grid data shows.

Supplies rose as outages affecting flows to the Barrow and Bacton Seal terminals ended over the weekend, and deliveries from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals were strong.

LNG tanker Al Mafyar arrived at the South Hook terminal on Monday, and another two tankers are expected to arrive until end of February.

Gas demand for household heating was expected to rise as maximum temperatures in London and South East England were forecast to fall to 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from 8 degrees on Monday, Britain's Met Office said.

Cold and mainly unsettled weather was expected to dominate weather through the first week of March, it added.

Demand for gas in power generation was expected to rise as wind power output was set to drop to 3,400 megawatts on Tuesday from 6,500 MW on Monday.

Longer-term gas contracts have received support from the British currency falling against the U.S. dollar due to concerns about Britain's exit from the European Union, gas market analysts at Thomson Reuters said.

The contract for gas delivery next season, was up 1.8 percent at 28.25 pence/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead gas price firmed 0.02 euro to 12.25 euro/MWh.

In the European carbon market, front-year allowances also firmed 0.04 euro to 5.21 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)