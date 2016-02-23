* Wednesday gas up 0.43 pence at 30.73 p/therm

* Forward prices dip on more LNG, weaker demand outlook

Feb 23 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of higher consumption as forecasters predicted a dip in temperatures, while forward contracts fell on downbeat demand projections.

Gas for Wednesday delivery was the main contract to post gains, rising 0.43 pence per therm to 30.73 p/therm by 0925 GMT, as cooler weather forecasts lifted demand.

Gas for instant delivery edged 0.05 p/therm higher, trading at 30.20 p/therm.

Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 3 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) with demand pegged at 300.7 mcm/day, according to National Grid data.

The rest of the market drifted lower amid expectations of milder weather dampening demand from next week along with more shipped gas arriving from Qatar.

Gas for weekend delivery was down 0.05 p/therm at 30.20 p/therm, while the month-ahead March contract lost 0.43 p/therm to 29.95 p/therm.

"There is lots of liquefied natural gas (LNG) forecast to hit Europe, after this week's cold we are to move into a very mild March," Marcel Boonaert, head of trading and portfolio at Wingas UK, said.

However, rising demand for UK gas-fired power generation at the expense of relatively more costly coal should provide some support to gas prices, he added.

Summer gas lost 0.30 p/therm to 28.50 p/therm on the back of a weak demand outlook and a slight retracement lower after Monday gains, when heightened fears of Britain's potential exit from the European Union triggered a drop in the value of the pound.

"There was a lot of foreign currency-related trading happening on the UK gas market," one trader said, which gave support to seasonal UK gas contracts.

A fresh delivery of Qatari LNG bound for the South Hook import terminal was announced on Tuesday.

Gas flows from Norway were steady via the Langeled pipeline at just below 70 mcm/day, while flows into Total's St. Fergus terminal dropped 7.5 mcm/day to around 17.5 mcm/day.

Output from South Hook looked steady 46 mcm/day.

The Dutch day-ahead gas price fell 0.20 euro to 12.45 euro/MWh.

In the European carbon market, front-year allowances also fell 0.13 euro to 5.29 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)