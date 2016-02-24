* Market oversupplied by 2 mcm

* Demand 16 pct above seasonal norm

LONDON Feb 24 British spot gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as strong domestic supply and imports from Norway outstripped cold weather and high demand.

Gas for within-day delivery fetched 30.40 pence per therm at 0915 GMT, down 0.60 pence from the last settlement on Tuesday.

Gas for day-ahead delivery fell 0.10 pence to 30.60 pence per therm.

With supply flows at about 322 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand expected to be 320 mcm, Britain's gas system was 2 mcm oversupplied, National Grid data showed.

Wednesday's demand was 16 percent above the seasonal norm of 275 mcm, the data showed, but this was easily met by strong supply.

Norwegian imports to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were near full capacity at around 70 mcm per day on Wednesday morning.

An end to an unplanned outage at Centrica's Rough gas storage site, Britain's largest, late on Tuesday also increased domestic gas supply.

Cold weather means higher gas demand for heating, with Britain's Met office expecting temperatures will be below freezing across most of the country overnight and early on Thursday.

Further out on the curve gas prices also fell, with the Winter 16 contract down 0.55 pence to 33.15 pence per therm.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub fell 0.2 euro to 12.50 euros per megawatt-hour.

In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU Allowance price fell 0.16 euro to 4.75 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)