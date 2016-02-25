* Within-day down 0.25 p at 30.30 p/therm

* Flows from Norway strong; milder weather seen next week

LONDON Feb 25 British wholesale gas prices declined on Thursday morning on robust supplies.

Gas for within-day delivery was down 0.25 pence at 30.30 pence per therm at 0909 GMT from the previous settlement. Gas for day-ahead delivery was 0.15 pence lower at 30.35 p/therm.

"It's all about robust supplies.....LNG and from Norway especially. All the recent high demand days have been met with ease and after this (week) models indicate a rise in temperature," a gas trader said.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were strong at around 71 million cubic metres (mcm) a day due to higher Norwegian production.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply was also healthy with a total of four tankers either docked or due to arrive in Britain in the next five days.

UK Continental Shelf supply was in line with the previous day and flows from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline were also stable.

Even so, National Grid data showed the system was slightly undersupplied by 3 mcm on Thursday. This is because demand is at 332 mcm - 58 mcm above the seasonal norm - due to low temperatures on Thursday.

Cold, dry weather is likely to continue through the weekend, Britain's Met Office said, which will increase demand for heating, but next week is forecast to be milder.

Further out on the curve, gas prices also fell, with the Summer 16 contract down 0.20 pence at 27.70 p/therm.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub fell by 0.23 euro to 12.25 euros per megawatt-hour.

In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU Allowance price was 0.07 euro lower at 4.80 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)