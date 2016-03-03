* Langeled flows near maximum capacity at 70 mcm/day
* Al Samriya LNG vessel due at South Hook next week
LONDON, March 3 British gas prices for prompt
delivery fell on Thursday as strong exports from Norway boosted
flows into the oversupplied system.
Gas for next-day delivery fell 0.5 pence to
30.00 p/therm by 0912 GMT, while gas for same-day delivery
was down 0.75 pence at 29.85 p/therm.
Britain's gas system was oversupplied by around 12 million
cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at about 302 mcm/day
and flows at roughly 314 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below seasonal norms at
the weekend before rising next week.
The Met Office forecast temperatures reaching highs of 5
degrees in northern Britain and 9 degrees in the south on
Thursday.
Flows from Norway's Langeled pipeline were near maximum
capacity at 70 mcm/day, up from around 52 mcm the previous day.
A steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments was
set to continue, with the Al Samriya vessel the latest addition
to expected arrivals, due on March 9.
"Confirmation of another LNG vessel due into South Hook
further boosts confidence in supplies over the balance of the
month," said Marcel Boonaert, head of trading and portfolio at
Wingas UK.
Further along the UK gas curve, the summer 2016 contract
eased 0.2 pence to 27.40 p/therm.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was 0.1 euro lower at 12.05 euros per
megawatt-hour.
In the European carbon market, front-year EU allowances
were down 0.05 euro at 4.92 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Dale Hudson)