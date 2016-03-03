* Langeled flows near maximum capacity at 70 mcm/day

* Al Samriya LNG vessel due at South Hook next week

LONDON, March 3 British gas prices for prompt delivery fell on Thursday as strong exports from Norway boosted flows into the oversupplied system.

Gas for next-day delivery fell 0.5 pence to 30.00 p/therm by 0912 GMT, while gas for same-day delivery was down 0.75 pence at 29.85 p/therm.

Britain's gas system was oversupplied by around 12 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at about 302 mcm/day and flows at roughly 314 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Temperatures are forecast to remain below seasonal norms at the weekend before rising next week.

The Met Office forecast temperatures reaching highs of 5 degrees in northern Britain and 9 degrees in the south on Thursday.

Flows from Norway's Langeled pipeline were near maximum capacity at 70 mcm/day, up from around 52 mcm the previous day.

A steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments was set to continue, with the Al Samriya vessel the latest addition to expected arrivals, due on March 9.

"Confirmation of another LNG vessel due into South Hook further boosts confidence in supplies over the balance of the month," said Marcel Boonaert, head of trading and portfolio at Wingas UK.

Further along the UK gas curve, the summer 2016 contract eased 0.2 pence to 27.40 p/therm.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub was 0.1 euro lower at 12.05 euros per megawatt-hour.

In the European carbon market, front-year EU allowances were down 0.05 euro at 4.92 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Dale Hudson)