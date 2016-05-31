(Clarifies Teesside gas plant maintenance to start on Friday
June 3, not Tuesday June 1, in a bullet point and in 4th
paragraph)
* Lower temperatures expected to boost household demand for
gas
* Maintenance at St Fergus to start on June 1, at Teesside
June 3
* Within-day gas down on balanced system, more wind output
May 31 The British day-ahead gas price rose on
Tuesday on expectations of higher demand due to a drop in
temperatures and reduced domestic supply because of planned
maintenance.
The day-ahead contract gained 0.98 pence to
33.15 pence a therm at 0950 GMT from the previous settlement.
Analysts at Thomson Reuters said lower temperatures were
expected to drive up household demand for gas at a time when
planned maintenance would also reduce domestic output.
Flows from the UK Continental Shelf will likely be reduced
from Wednesday due to maintenance at St Fergus terminal,
followed by maintenance at the Teesside gas processing plant on
Friday, and after Norway's biggest gas field Troll was shut for
annual maintenance on Saturday.
"Prompt contracts have firmed on expectations of higher
demand over the remainder of this week, in addition to reduced
Norwegian suppply," a UK-based trader said.
Supply from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals is at
around 35 mcm/day but could rise later this week as the Zarga
LNG tanker is expected to arrive on June 3, traders said.
Meanwhile, gas for immediate delivery fell by
0.30 pence to 32.50 pence per therm on a well-supplied system,
while windy weather increased output from wind power turbines,
thus reducing demand for gas in power generation.
Total supply was seen at 186 million cubic metres (mcm) per
day and demand at 185 mcm, leaving Britain's gas system broadly
balanced, National Grid data showed.
Further along the curve, the gas contract for June delivery
firmed by 0.52 pence to 32.20 pence/therm.
The Dutch day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
rose by 0.26 euro to 14.30 euros per megawatt hour.
In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
eased by 0.08 euro to 6.04 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Nina
Chestney)