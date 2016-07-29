* Gas system nearly 19 mcm oversupplied
* UKCS flows reach highest level since April
July 29 British wholesale gas prices fell on
Friday morning as UK domestic production flows reached their
highest level since April and Norwegian imports through the
Langeled pipeline increased.
Gas for weekend delivery was down 0.80 pence at
34.60 pence per therm at 0821 GMT from the previous settlement,
while gas for August delivery was 0.38 pence lower
at 35.75 pence per therm.
The UK gas system is 18.7 million cubic metres (mcm)
oversupplied, with flows at 196.6 mcm/day and demand forecast to
be 177.9 mcm.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway rose and UK
Continental Shelf flows are at 148 mcm/d, their highest level
since the end of April, Thomson Reuters data shows.
This is mostly due to an increase at St Fergus Mobil
terminal deliveries over the past two days, Thomson Reuters
analysts said.
Britain's biggest gas storage site is unavailable for gas
injections until March or April next year. This has curbed UK
injection demand by around 24 mcm/d, said UK-based consultancy
Energy Aspects.
"While mid-range sites may be able to soak up some of the
gas previously intended for Rough, UK mid-range sites are
already fuller than at the same point last year," they said in a
note.
In the Dutch gas market, weekend prices at the TTF hub
were down 0.20 euro at 13.75 euros per megawatt
hour.
In Europe's carbon market, benchmark EU
allowances were 0.09 euro lower at 4.40 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)