LONDON Aug 1 British gas prices for prompt
delivery edged higher on Monday morning as both planned and
unplanned outages led to expectations of lower supply.
Gas for immediate delivery was up 0.20 pence at
34.50 pence per therm at 1025 GMT from the previous settlement,
while gas for day-ahead delivery was up 0.72 pence
to 35.25 p/therm.
Traders said prices had ticked up due to outages at
Britian's gas terminals but said the market had been fairly
illiquid since a glitch with the National Grid website left many
participants unable to see supply and demand data earlier in the
day.
Production at Centrica's North Morecambe gas terminal has
been cut to zero since mid-July due to an unplanned outage which
is not expected to end until Aug. 15.
Meanwhile, maintenance at the Britannia gas field is due to
start on Aug. 2 and is expected to last until Aug. 18, operator
Conocophillips said in a market update.
"We expect UKCS (UK Continental shelf) domestic production
to drop from 101 mcm/d (million cubic metres/day) to 85 mcm/d as
St Fergus Mobil flows decrease following the Britannia
maintenance and Bacton Seal deliveries could start dropping
ahead of the maintenance starting on Wednesday," gas analysts at
Thomson Reuters said in a daily research note.
Gas prices further along the curve also edged higher, with
the 1Q 2017 gas contract up 0.05 pence at 45.70
p/therm.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead price at the
TTF hub rose 0.2 euro at 13.75 euros per megawatt-hour.
In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU
allowance price was down 0.03 euro at 4.40 euros per tonne.
