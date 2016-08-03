* Day-ahead up 0.30 p at 34.10 p/therm
* UKCS maintenance lowers supplies
* Other contracts decline
LONDON, Aug 3 British wholesale gas for
day-ahead delivery rose on Wednesday morning as outages at
terminals and gas fields led to lower UK Continental Shelf flows
but other contracts declined due to lower demand and a weak oil
price.
Day-ahead gas was 0.30 pence higher at 34.10
pence per therm at 0854 GMT from the previous settlement.
UK Continental Shelf flows are at 118 mcm/d, down from 130
mcm/day the previous day, due to the start of planned
maintenance at the Bacton Seal terminal and the Britannia gas
field.
There is also an outage going on at North Morecambe gas
sub-terminal.
Other contracts, however, declined. Gas for delivery in
September was down 0.38 pence at 34.92 pence per therm.
There is reduced demand for gas from combined-cycle gas
turbine plants because more wind energy was being use due to
stronger winds.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway remain high
at 17 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Gassco removed a
planned outage from its schedule on Tuesday which would have
reduced flows by 30 mcm/day on Aug. 4-5.
Weather forecasts show drier and brighter weather throughout
Britain on Friday with lighter winds and showed higher
temperatures for southern England over the weekend.
Oil prices remained weak on Wednesday, with U.S. crude
below $40 per barrel and Brent under $42, as fuel oversupply and
stuttering economic growth weighed on markets.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead price at the
TTF hub was down 0.10 euro to 13.40 euros per megawatt-hour.
In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU
allowance price gained 0.11 euro to trade at 4.53 euros per
tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)