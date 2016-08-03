* Day-ahead up 0.30 p at 34.10 p/therm

* UKCS maintenance lowers supplies

* Other contracts decline

LONDON, Aug 3 British wholesale gas for day-ahead delivery rose on Wednesday morning as outages at terminals and gas fields led to lower UK Continental Shelf flows but other contracts declined due to lower demand and a weak oil price.

Day-ahead gas was 0.30 pence higher at 34.10 pence per therm at 0854 GMT from the previous settlement.

UK Continental Shelf flows are at 118 mcm/d, down from 130 mcm/day the previous day, due to the start of planned maintenance at the Bacton Seal terminal and the Britannia gas field.

There is also an outage going on at North Morecambe gas sub-terminal.

Other contracts, however, declined. Gas for delivery in September was down 0.38 pence at 34.92 pence per therm.

There is reduced demand for gas from combined-cycle gas turbine plants because more wind energy was being use due to stronger winds.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway remain high at 17 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Gassco removed a planned outage from its schedule on Tuesday which would have reduced flows by 30 mcm/day on Aug. 4-5.

Weather forecasts show drier and brighter weather throughout Britain on Friday with lighter winds and showed higher temperatures for southern England over the weekend.

Oil prices remained weak on Wednesday, with U.S. crude below $40 per barrel and Brent under $42, as fuel oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on markets.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead price at the TTF hub was down 0.10 euro to 13.40 euros per megawatt-hour.

In Europe's carbon market, the front-year EU allowance price gained 0.11 euro to trade at 4.53 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)