(Corrects to remove incorrect forecast on National Grid's website, paragraph 7)

* Flows via Vesterled pipeline remain at zero

* Outage cuts flows at Total's St Fergus terminal

Aug 8 British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning as outages reduced flows and stronger oil prices lent support.

The day-ahead contract gained 0.72 pence to 33.95 pence/therm at 0912 GMT from the previous settlement.

"Contracts across the curve have opened the session higher, with delayed returns from outages and unplanned issues giving prompt prices support," a UK-based trader said.

Norwegian flows via the Vesterled pipeline were at zero, despite planned maintenance ending over the weekend.

Supplies from Bacton SEAL terminal were also at zero but those were expected to restart later on Monday. Deliveries to Total's St Fergus terminal were cut by 12 mcm/day due to an unexpected outage and its duration was unknown.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters said medium-range storages were close to full, putting pressure on within-day prices , which were down by 0.15 pence to 33.60 pence per therm.

Further out on the curve, prices were up on stronger oil, traders said.

Gas for next month was 0.15 pence higher at 34.10 pence/therm, while next winter gained 0.03 pence to 42.28 pence/therm.

Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to restrain output.

The Dutch day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub rose by 0.48 euro/MWh to 12.93 euro/MWh. In the European carbon market, front-year allowances firmed 0.05 euro to 4.78 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney)