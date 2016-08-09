* UK gas system oversupplied by 8 mcm/d
* Sterling hit one-month low in early trade
LONDON Aug 9 British wholesale gas prices for
delivery this winter and next year firmed on Tuesday morning as
the pound fell to a one-month low, while prompt prices were
largely flat.
Gas for Winter 2016 delivery was 0.37 pence
higher at 42.47 pence per therm at 0940 GMT from the previous
settlement, while Summer 2017 gas was 0.25 pence
higher at 38.00 pence per therm.
"Contracts further out on the curve have firmed, taking
direction from sterling losing further ground against the euro,"
said Andrew Crabtree, pricing and risk analyst at Wingas UK
Limited.
Sterling hit a one-month low on Tuesday, hurt by comments
from Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty who said more
quantitative easing was likely to be required if the UK's
economic decline worsens.
In early deals in London, sterling fell 0.5 percent to
$1.2968, its lowest since July 12. It recovered a
little to trade at $1.3004 after industrial data for June came
in line with expectations.
Prompt prices were largely flat.
Gas for immediate delivery was 0.10 pence
higher at 33.10 pence per therm at 0931 GMT from the previous
settlement, while the day-ahead contract was flat at
33.20 p/therm.
National Grid data showed the UK gas system to be
oversupplied by around 8 million cubic metres (mcm).
However, several outages were affecting supply. Flows
through the Vesterled pipeline from Norway remain at zero even
though maintenance was supposed to end at the weekend.
Maintenance at the SAGE pipeline and Britannia gas field
have also reduced flows. The restart of Total's Bacton Seal
terminal has been delayed with flows expected to begin again in
two days and Total's St Fergus terminal is also undergoing an
unplanned outage.
Demand rose from combined cycle gas turbines and industry,
as well as the residential sector but is expected to decline
over the next few days as temperatures are forecast to rise to
well above normal levels towards the weekend and next week.
In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF
hub rose by 0.16 euro to 12.68 euro/MWh. In the
European carbon market, front-year allowances firmed
0.07 euro to 4.88 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)