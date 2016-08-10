* Maintenance outages continue to weigh on prices
* Bacton Seal flows seen resuming
* Higher temperatures expected next week
LONDON, Aug 10 British wholesale gas prices were
slightly higher on Wednesday morning as ongoing maintenance
outages tightened supply.
Gas for immediate delivery was 0.23 pence
higher at 33.48 pence per therm at 0915 GMT from the previous
settlement, while the day-ahead contract was up 0.25
pence at 33.50 pence per therm.
The UK gas system was 9 million cubic metres (mcm)
undersupplied, National Grid data shows.
Supply through Norway's Vesterled pipeline is still at zero.
"This can be bullish for the day-ahead but given that this
has been the case for the last couple of days this should be
already price in. More supply has come online today and some
more is expected tomorrow," said Dimitrios Saratzis, gas analyst
at Thomson Reuters.
Flows from the UK Continental Shelf are at around 100 mcm/d.
A number of outages have reduced UKCS flows. St Fergus Mobil
flows are at zero as maintenance at the SAGE pipeline and
various fields continues until Aug. 19.
An unplanned outage at North Morecambe gas sub-terminal has
been extended until Sept. 29, from the previous estimated end
date of Aug. 15, which is reducing flows by 8 mcm/d.
Total's Bacton Seal flows, however, are slowly resuming
after maintenance which ended on Monday.
For the next couple of weeks, demand could be lower, due to
higher temperatures.
"The weekend and especially next week will be generally
sunnier and drier and temperatures will rise to above normal
values in the course of the next week," said Thomson Reuters
metereologist Georg Muller.
"The week after next week could get slowly more unsettled as
high pressure influence is likely to weaken but cooler than
normal weather is not likely," he added.
In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF
hub rose by 0.20 euro to 12.85 euro per megawatt
hour. In the European carbon market, front-year allowances
were down 0.07 euro to 4.81 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)