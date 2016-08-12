* Day-ahead price falls 0.45 pence to 31.80 p/therm

* Deferred maintenance and Norway boost supply

Aug 12 British wholesale gas prices mostly fell on Friday due to ample supply, postponed maintenance and as strong wind power output reduced demand from gas-fired power plants.

Gas for Monday delivery fell by 0.45 pence to 31.80 pence per therm by 0917 GMT, while gas for immediate delivery was up 0.05 pence at 32.20 pence per therm.

The gas grid was forecast to be oversupplied by 3 million cubic metres/day (mcm) with daily demand estimated at 141.9 mcm, according to National Grid data.

"Sustained strong output from wind and coal-fired generation has seen nominated (gas-fired power plant) demand fall to just 28 mcm for today," Wingas' UK head of trading Marcel Boonaert said.

Postponed planned maintenance at NSMP'S St Fergus terminal helped maintain supply. The operator cancelled the outage on Thursday which had been planned for Aug. 15-29, saying it would be "deferred".

Norwegian gas deliveries through the main Langeled pipeline rose to 20 mcm/day from 17 mcm/day on Thursday, flow data showed, but analysts warned of potential declines if the country's giant Troll gas field hits its output quota early this month.

However, flows from Bacton Seal were still lower at 13 mcm/day, lagging behind pre-outage levels of around 15-19 mcm.

Gas deliveries also slumped at Teesside PX, down to 8 mcm/day compared with 12 mcm/day earlier this week.

"There is a potential of around 5 mcm/d extra supply should Teesside PX and Bacton Seal flows further ramp-up," Thomson Reuters analyst Dimitrios Saratzis said.

Further along the curve, gas delivery next month fell 0.28 pence to 32.75 pence/therm, while gas for winter 2016 lost 0.10 pence at 42.30 pence/therm.

Dutch day-ahead gas prices at the TTF hub fell 0.05 euro to 11.95 euro/MWh.

In the European carbon market, front-year allowances was unchanged at 4.88 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Nina Chestney)