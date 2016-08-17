(Repeats to fix technical fault, no change to text)

* Gas system oversupplied by 21 mcm/day

* Britannia gas field to restart on Aug. 18

Aug 17 British gas prices eased on Wednesday morning as higher withdrawals from storages left the market oversupplied, while domestic production was expected to increase later this week due to end of maintenance.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.15 pence to 29.60 pence per therm by 0800 GMT, while day-ahead contract lost 0.45 pence to 29.65 pence/therm.

With forecast supply flows at 177 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand expected at 156 mcm/day, Britain's gas system was 21 mcm oversupplied, National Grid data showed.

"The UK gas system is long due to high nominated withdrawals from medium-range storages and a small uptick in nominated LNG supply," analysts at Thomson Reuters said.

Gas exports from Britain to Belgium through IUK pipeline were nominated at 37 mcm/day, up from 33 mcm the previous day, helping to ease oversupply, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Norwegian gas flows were steady, with deliveries via the Langeled pipeline running at 13 mcm/day on Monday morning.

UK prompt prices fell more than 10 percent on Monday as an unexpected increase in the Langeled flows combined with low exports to Belgium left the gas market heavily over-supplied.

Meanwhile, delivery rates from the UK continental shelf (UKCS) were steady, at around 100 mcm per day, but they were expected to increase later this week due to the completion of maintenance work on the Britannia gas field and Apache's SAGE (Mobil) terminal at St Fergus.

The ConocoPhillips-operated Britannia field, which feeds gas to the SAGE terminal, has a typical production rate of 8 mcm/day.

Also, gas flows to SEAL terminal at Bacton from Total-operated offshore fields were expected to restart late on Thursday after an unexpected outage cut supplies by 11 mcm/day on Monday.

Gas prices further along the curve also slipped, with winter contract down by 0.1 pence at 42.65 pence/therm, weighed by weaker oil market.

Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs on Wednesday as analysts doubted possible producer talks to rein in ballooning oversupply would be successful.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub fell 0.1 euro at 11.40 euros per megawatt-hour.

In Europe's carbon market, the front-year allowances eased 0.01 euro to 4.69 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)