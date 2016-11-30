* Oil prices jump by 8 pct on OPEC decision to curb output

* Centrica to restart Rough withdrawals from Dec. 9

Nov 30 British prompt gas prices rose on Wednesday afternoon, recovering slightly from earlier losses after oil prices jumped more than 8 percent on OPEC's agreement to cut output for the first time since 2008.

Gas for immediate delivery was 0.45 pence higher at 50.00 pence per therm at 1459 GMT, while the day-ahead contract edged up by 0.10 pence to 49.90 pence/therm.

Prices opened lower on Wednesday morning after Centrica said it would restart gas withdrawals from Britain's largest storage site Rough next week.

The January contract was still slightly lower, down 0.23 pence at 49.17 p/therm, heaving reached an intra-day low of 48 p/therm earlier on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures for delivery in January rose by 8 percent to $50.1 a barrel, on course for their biggest one-day move in nine months.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed its first output limiting deal in eight years, a source told Reuters, as the debates continued in Vienna on the exact size of each member's cuts.

Forward gas contracts, due to a long-standing practice which fixes long-term gas prices to crude, are sensitive to swings in oil markets.

British gas prices fell initially on Wednesday on the news that Centrica's Rough gas storage site will be available for gas withdrawals no later than from Dec. 9, meaning more supplies during winter, even though the site is only 35 percent full.

Britain depends in large part on stored reserves to manage winter demand spikes while domestic stockpiles also help ensure security of energy supplies.

Wednesday's gas demand, at 359 mcm per day, was 28 percent above normal seasonal demand due to cold weather, however UK Met Office forecasts slightly warmer weather later this week.

Further out on the curve, British gas prices for delivery next-season rose by 0.7 pence to 42 pence/therm.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub eased by 0.1 euro to 18.30 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

In the European carbon market, the benchmark Dec. 16 contract was up by 0.09 euro to 4.47 euros a tonne.

EU regulators set a path on Wednesday for renewables to power half of Europe by 2030, with plans to cut energy use, phase out subsidies for coal and enforce greater cross-border trade. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney)