LONDON, April 18 British prompt gas prices rose
slightly on Tuesday morning as demand rose well above normal
levels for this time of year.
* The within-day contract rose by 0.35 pence to
38.90 pence per therm at 0833 GMT.
* Day-ahead gas was 0.26 pence higher at 39.05 pence
per therm.
* The system was almost balanced, with demand forecast at around
265 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 264 mcm/day.
* However, National Grid data shows demand is around 40 mcm
above the seasonal norm.
* Despite today's higher-than-normal demand, temperature
forecasts point towards lower-than-normal seasonal demand into
early May, traders said.
* Met Office forecasts show temperatures in a range of 13-15
degrees Celsius in the south east of the country this week.
* The NSMP St Fergus gas terminal will undergo an outage from
Wednesday at 0500 BST for 24 hours, reducing capacity by 8.5
mcm/day.
* Gas for May delivery inched down by 0.02 pence to
38.80 pence per therm.
* There is a lot of gas available which cannot be injected into
the country's biggest gas storage site, Rough, due to a
prolonged outage lasting into next spring, traders said.
* In the Dutch gas market, day-ahead gas price at the TTF
hub inched up by 0.01 euro to 15.98 euros per
megawatt hour.
* Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract was 0.07 euro
lower at 4.88 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)