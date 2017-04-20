LONDON, April 20 Prompt British wholesale gas
prices were mixed on Thursday, with colder weather forecasts for
next week supporting the day-ahead contract but within-day gas
down on lower demand.
* British day-ahead gas price rose by 0.15 pence to
39.25 pence per therm at 0949 GMT.
* Traders cited expectations of colder weather for next week as
providing support to the day-ahead contract, with further
support from a slightly short system.
* System undersupplied by 0.9 million cubic metres (mcm) with
demand forecast at 254.5 mcm and flows at 255.4 mcm/day,
National Grid data shows.
* Within-day contract down by 0.15 pence to 39.25
p/therm.
* "Supply has been comfortable so far with no disruptions and
temperatures are milder which has reduced demand," a
European-based gas trader active across multiple markets said.
* He added that with colder weather expected next week and with
little new LNG seen arriving in the near-term, prices should
found renewed support across Europe.
* Imports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were around
50 mcm/day, up from around 48 mcm the previous day.
* Supplies into the St Fergus NSMP terminal gathered pace as
offshore fields returned from maintenance.
* May gas contract up by 0.05 pence to 39.05
p/therm.
* Winter 2017 contract down by 0.15 pence to 46.40
p/therm.
* Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up by
0.02 euro to 16.27 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
* A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to
open a criminal investigation into responsibility for
earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large
gas field in Groningen.
* Earlier this week, the Netherlands set out plans to reduce
production at its Groningen field by 10 percent from October to
limit the risk of earthquakes.
* Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract down by 0.03
euro to 4.80 euros per tonne.
* Thomson Reuters analyst view: here
(Reporting By Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Nina Chestney)