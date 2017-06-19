June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices
soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from
the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas.
* British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or
6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT.
* Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35
p/therm.
* Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind
farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power
generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an
undersupplied system.
* Gas system undersupplied by 3.2 million cubic metres (mcm)
with demand forecast at 160.4 mcm and flows at 157.2 mcm/day,
National Grid data showed.
* Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1.6 gigawatts (GW)
on Monday and 3 GW on Tuesday, National Grid data showed.
* Wind power provided around 1 percent of Britain's electricity
demand on Monday morning, while gas-fired power plants provided
almost 50 percent, the data showed.
* Weak wind output, and the closure of one of Britain's nuclear
reactors for maintenance also led to an increase in prompt
electricity prices.
* The Dungeness-21 reactor went offline on Friday evening for
maintenance, operator EDF Energy said in a market
update.
* British wholesale day-ahead electricity price up by
4.50 pounds to 40.00 pounds/ megawatt hour (MWh).
* July gas contract up by 0.09 pence to 34.65
p/therm.
* Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up by
0.02 euro to 15.20 euros per megawatt hour.
* Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract down by 0.01
euro to 4.87 euros per tonne.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)