* Cold start to year boosts need for gas in heating systems
* Storage sites close to running out of gas in March, April
LONDON May 30 Britain's net gas imports rose to
the highest ever level in the first quarter, government data
showed on Thursday, underscoring the country's growing
dependence on non-domestic gas supply.
Net imports climbed to 14.7 billion cubic metres (bcm)
between January and March, up 21 percent from the same time last
year, as an unseasonably cold start to the year boosted the need
for gas in heating systems.
"This year's cold winter meant that gas demand was higher
than in recent years and with domestic gas production declining
the UK needed to import more gas," a spokesman for the
Department of Energy and Climate Change said.
Britain's local gas output has been falling steadily since
the mid-2000s as fields run out of reserves, forcing the market
to step up imports from neighbouring countries like Norway and
from liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers like Qatar.
Outright gas imports rose to 16.7 bcm in the first quarter,
the highest since late 2010, while export levels fell to the
lowest since the first quarter of 2008 to 2 bcm, the government
data showed.
Unusually cold weather in March and April meant Britain's
gas storage facilities were close to running out of stock,
leaving Britain more dependent than ever on imports.
The country is trying to diversify its gas portfolio. Its
biggest domestic gas supplier, Centrica, was one of the
first companies globally to sign a U.S. LNG import agreement in
March and the government has held energy talks with gas-rich
Algeria.
It is also counting on the contribution of shale gas
resources to soften Britain's dependence on imports.