LONDON Nov 14 The Rhum gas field in the North
Sea, co-owned by oil major BP and the Iranian Oil Company
and shut down to comply with Iranian sanctions in 2010, could
resume output in 6-9 months, a spokesman for BP said on
Thursday.
"Our view based on our experience is it will be at least 6-9
months before we will be able to restart production," the
spokesman said.
The British government gave the green light three weeks ago
to restart the high pressure, high temperature gas field to
avoid permanent damage to the facility.
A spokeswoman for Britain's energy ministry confirmed that
all outstanding documents allowing the restart had been issued.
The Rhum gas field was contributing around 4 percent to UK
gas production before its shutdown.
EU sanctions against Iranian companies, including IOC, are
still in place, and the UK government will handle IOC's revenue
from gas sales at Rhum by placing them in a frozen account.
The field started pumping gas in December 2005 and cost 350
million pounds ($565.6 million) to build.