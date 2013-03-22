LONDON, March 22 Gas production at ConocoPhillips' J-Block fields in the North Sea resumed early on Friday after an unplanned outage halted operations on Wednesday, the operator said.

"Unplanned J-Block facilities trip. Fault identified. Plant restart in progress," the company said in a market message.

The fields, which include Judy, Joanne, Jade and Jasmine, typically produce between 4.5 million and 5 million cubic metres per day of gas, ConocoPhillips said.