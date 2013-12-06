LONDON Dec 6 Britain's Judy gas facility, which feeds gas to the Teesside terminal, will undergo annual maintenance from June 1-24, operator ConocoPhillips said on Friday.

The outage, which will start at 0500 GMT, will cut gas output by 10 million cubic metres per day over the course of the outage, a maintenance schedule showed.

The facility is planned to restart at 0500 GMT on June 24, the operator said.