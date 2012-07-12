LONDON, July 12 Gas production at Centrica's South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea was reduced on Thursday due to a technical issue, the company said.

The unplanned outage started at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Centrica said in a market message, but did not specify by how much production was reduced or when it would resume.

South Morecambe pumps 5.35 million cubic metres of gas per day to Centrica's Barrow gas terminal.

Gas flow from the terminal was choppy overnight but gas was still flowing from the facility on Thursday morning, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)