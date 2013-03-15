Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LONDON, March 15 Gas production from Centrica's South Morecambe gas field fell to zero on Friday due to a technical issue, the operator said.
Gas flows from the field fell to zero at 1310 GMT and Centrica said an end time to the outage was not known.
The field usually produces 5.5 million cubic metres per day.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.