(Corrects start time of latest to outage to 0230 GMT from 1430 GMT)

LONDON May 8 Gas production from Centrica's South Morecambe gas field fell to zero on Wednesday due to a technical issue, the operator said.

Gas flows from the field fell to zero at 0230 GMT and Centrica said an end-time to the outage was not known.

The field usually produces 5.5 million cubic metres per day.

