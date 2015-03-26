PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 26 Gas flows at Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal have been cut to zero, operator Centrica said on Thursday.
The terminal has a production capacity of 6 million cubic metres, the company said.
Centrica said the reduction, which began at 0200 GMT, was due to maintenance and did not give an expected time or date for its return. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.