LONDON, March 26 Gas flows at Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal have been cut to zero, operator Centrica said on Thursday.

The terminal has a production capacity of 6 million cubic metres, the company said.

Centrica said the reduction, which began at 0200 GMT, was due to maintenance and did not give an expected time or date for its return. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale)