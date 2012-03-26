* All new gas theft rules to apply by end-2013
* Gas theft costs each household 6 pounds per year
LONDON, March 26 UK energy regulator Ofgem wants
gas suppliers to pay money into an industry-wide pot to cover
the cost of fighting gas theft, a problem that has cost
consumers 138 million pounds ($218.9 million) per year since
2009, the watchdog said on Monday.
Suppliers are expected to implement all changes proposed by
the regulator by the end of 2013 and could face a fine if they
are found not to comply with the rules.
Gas theft usually refers to consumers not paying for gas
they use by tampering with supply systems to bypass their meters
and has cost each household around 6 pounds a year over the past
three years, Ofgem said, citing a group of industry experts.
"We want to see suppliers take more action to reduce gas
theft, which threatens the safety of consumers and industry
workers as well making gas more expensive," Andrew Wright,
Ofgem's senior partner for markets, said.
Under the proposals, gas suppliers should pay money into a
joint pot relative to the number of sites they supply and will
be rewarded in proportion to the number of thefts identified in
their segments.
Each supplier will have a target number of thefts to detect
within a one-year period.
Ofgem initially proposed to exclude Britain's largest gas
supplier, British Gas, from the scheme, because the
company's techniques to tackle gas theft are more advanced than
those of other firms.
The current proposal would prevent other suppliers from
being hit due to the better performance of British Gas, Ofgem
said.
Proposals also include setting up a central service shared
by all suppliers to define and tackle gas theft.
Suppliers can pool information about when it would be
feasible to investigate whether gas use is correctly recorded.
Ofgem has the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of
their turnover, but a spokeswoman said this would be an unlikely
consequence of failing gas theft obligations.
Ofgem's proposals are open for consultation until April 30.
($1 = 0.6304 British pounds)
