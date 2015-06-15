(Corrects headline and lead to say that St Fergus outage has been extended to 16 days, from 15 days previously, not that it was extended by 16 days. Also start and end date of the outage.)

SINGAPORE, June 15 A maintenance outage at Total's St Fergus natural gas terminal was brought forward by a day to start on June 14 and will last for 16 days in total, the company said over the weekend in a regulatory note.

Works will result in a 6 million cubic metres/day loss of production from the terminal, Total said.

The maintenance was first announced on April 30 and was due to begin on June 15, resulting in a 7 mcm/day production loss.

The terminal receives and processes gas from more than 20 fields in the North Sea. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)