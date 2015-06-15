(Corrects headline and lead to say that St Fergus outage has
been extended to 16 days, from 15 days previously, not that it
was extended by 16 days. Also start and end date of the outage.)
SINGAPORE, June 15 A maintenance outage at
Total's St Fergus natural gas terminal was brought
forward by a day to start on June 14 and will last for 16 days
in total, the company said over the weekend in a regulatory
note.
Works will result in a 6 million cubic metres/day loss of
production from the terminal, Total said.
The maintenance was first announced on April 30 and was due
to begin on June 15, resulting in a 7 mcm/day production loss.
The terminal receives and processes gas from more than 20
fields in the North Sea.
