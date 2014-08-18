LONDON Aug 18 Britain's Elgin condensate gas
field in the North Sea will restart production later on Monday,
after a period of maintenance went on longer than planned, a
spokesman for Total Exploration & Production said.
"We anticipate it will start up later this afternoon. It was
due to come back (online) on Friday but there was an issue with
its HP (high-pressure) flare," he added.
Gas from the field is exported via the Shearwater Elgin Area
Line (SEAL) pipeline to Shell's Bacton terminal where
it is sent to Britain's National Grid or to continental Europe.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)