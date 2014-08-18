LONDON Aug 18 Britain's Elgin condensate gas field in the North Sea will restart production later on Monday, after a period of maintenance went on longer than planned, a spokesman for Total Exploration & Production said.

"We anticipate it will start up later this afternoon. It was due to come back (online) on Friday but there was an issue with its HP (high-pressure) flare," he added.

Gas from the field is exported via the Shearwater Elgin Area Line (SEAL) pipeline to Shell's Bacton terminal where it is sent to Britain's National Grid or to continental Europe.

