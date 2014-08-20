(Adds additional unplanned outage, detail)

LONDON Aug 20 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site in East Yorkshire is operating at reduced injection and withdrawal capacity due to two unplanned outages which are both due to last until Thursday, operator SSE said.

The first outage started at 1840 local time (1740 GMT) on Tuesday and is expected to last until 1600 local time on Thursday. It is affecting the facility's injection capability, according to the firm's regulatory website.

During the outage, the site's usual 342 gigawatt-hour-per-day (GWh/d) available capacity is reduced to 141.2 GWh/d.

The second unplanned outage will affect storage withdrawals. It started at 1230 local time on Wednesday and is expected to end at 0030 on Thursday.

Available capacity during the outage will be reduced to 225.3 GWh from 342.3 GWh.

The facility provides around 7 percent of Britain's total gas storage capacity. (Reporting by Michael Szabo, Nina Chestney and Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)