PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
LONDON Aug 27 SSE's Aldbrough gas storage site in east Yorkshire has returned to service after an unplanned outage, the operator's regulatory website showed.
The outage started at 1712 local time (1612 GMT) on Tuesday and ended at midnight.
The site's storage capacity of 342 gigawatt-hours per day was reduced to zero during the outage. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.