LONDON Aug 27 SSE's Aldbrough gas storage site in east Yorkshire has returned to service after an unplanned outage, the operator's regulatory website showed.

The outage started at 1712 local time (1612 GMT) on Tuesday and ended at midnight.

The site's storage capacity of 342 gigawatt-hours per day was reduced to zero during the outage. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)