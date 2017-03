LONDON, March 5 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site has experienced an unplanned outage, operator SSE said on Thursday.

The outage has reduced the deliverability of gas by 40.85 gigawatt hours per day, SSE said in a market message.

It began at 0847 GMT and is scheduled to end at 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)