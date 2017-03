(Updates with end to outage)

LONDON, March 5 An outage at Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site has ended, operator SSE said on Thursday.

The outage reduced the deliverability of gas by 40.85 gigawatt hours per day, SSE said in a market message. It began at 0847 GMT and was scheduled to end at 1630 GMT. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)