LONDON, June 1 Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage which is affecting deliverability of gas, operator SSE said.

The outage started at 0930 GMT on Sunday and is seen ending at 0600 GMT on June 1. It has resulted in a 81.7 gigawatt hour reduction in deliverability capacity, SSE said in a market update. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)