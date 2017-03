LONDON Aug 7 An unplanned outage at Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site has ended, operator SSE said on Friday.

The outage started in the early hours of Thursday and was extended to Friday at 1000 local time (0900 GMT).

The outage reduced deliverability of gas by 81.7 gigawatt hours/day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)