LONDON Jan 21 Britain's Rough gas storage facility experienced an unplanned outage on Wednesday, operator Centrica said.

The outage started at 0600 GMT and is expected to end at 0559 GMT on Thursday, Centrica said in a regulatory update on its website.

The outage has reduced the site's gas withdrawal capacity by 22 million cubic metres a day.

