LONDON Aug 6 SSE's Aldbrough gas storage site in East Yorkshire has returned to full capacity after the end of an unplanned outage, the operator said on Wednesday.

The outage started at 2130 local time (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and ended at 1030 local time on Wednesday.

The facility provides around 7 percent of Britain's total gas storage capacity. During the outage, the site's usual 342 gigawatt-hour-per-day (GWh/d) storage capacity was reduced to 130 GWh/d. (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale Editing by Jane Merriman)