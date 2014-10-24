(Updates as outage ended)

LONDON Oct 24 An unplanned outage at ConocoPhillips' J-Block gas field in Britain's North Sea has ended, the operator said.

The outage started on Friday morning, but the field returned to service in the afternoon, according to ConocoPhillips.

The field has a typical production rate of 10 million cubic metres per day.

