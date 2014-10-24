Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
(Updates as outage ended)
LONDON Oct 24 An unplanned outage at ConocoPhillips' J-Block gas field in Britain's North Sea has ended, the operator said.
The outage started on Friday morning, but the field returned to service in the afternoon, according to ConocoPhillips.
The field has a typical production rate of 10 million cubic metres per day.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.