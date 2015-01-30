(Corrects to say gas withdrawal reduced by half, not withdrawal and injection not available)

LONDON Jan 30 Britain's Rough natural gas storage site is undergoing an outage which has reduced gas withdrawal availability by half, operator Centrica said on Friday.

From 1124 GMT, "essential maintenance" was taking place at the facility, Centrica said in a regulatory update to the market. Centrica had said the site would have to undergo maintenance at some point this month.

"Centrica Storage Limited would like to inform the market of essential maintenance at Rough, which will require a 50 percent loss of withdrawal for a 24-hour period in the next two to three weeks," it had said in a previous statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)