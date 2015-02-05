BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 5 Centrica said on Thursday it will perform essential maintenance at its Rough gas storage in Britain sometime in the next 10 to 11 days.
"This outage will require an approximate loss of withdrawal capacity of up to 50 percent for a 12-hour period," Centrica said in a statement.
The firm said it will inform the market of the exact dates and timings of this outage once it is scheduled. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Clarke)
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.