LONDON Feb 5 Centrica said on Thursday it will perform essential maintenance at its Rough gas storage in Britain sometime in the next 10 to 11 days.

"This outage will require an approximate loss of withdrawal capacity of up to 50 percent for a 12-hour period," Centrica said in a statement.

The firm said it will inform the market of the exact dates and timings of this outage once it is scheduled. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Clarke)